The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Amelia Heinle, Richard Burgi

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland (Richard Burgi) gets on bended knee for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the two decide to get hitched.

It may sound good on paper, but the dynamic duo may have a tough time selling their relationship to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!