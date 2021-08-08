Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Promo: Victoria and Ashland Get Ready to Head to The Altar

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 9-13, 2021
Author:
Amelia Heinle, Richard Burgi

Amelia Heinle, Richard Burgi

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland (Richard Burgi) gets on bended knee for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the two decide to get hitched.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Chelsea Switches Up Her Plan of Action

It may sound good on paper, but the dynamic duo may have a tough time selling their relationship to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Richard Burgi Small
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Ashland Applies Pressure to Kyle

YR Summer
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Summer Tries to Get Close to Harrison

YR Victor
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Victor Confronts Ashland Over Cyaxares

Chelsea Y&R
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Chelsea Gets The Upper Hand