Publish date:

Alison Sweeney Wraps at Days of Our Lives

Author:
Alison Sweeney

Days of Our LivesAlison Sweeney (Sami) has finished filming her latest stint in Salem. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the daytime veteran confirmed that scenes airing August 11 will mark the end of her most recent visit.

Sweeney told the magazine:

As always, I had a blast being back and it was so much fun.

**SPOILER ALERT!** 

Sami will be kidnapped on August 11. But this won't be the last we see of her. Sweeney added:

I have other scenes that I’m doing right now so you’ll have to see what happens next. Every time I talk to Ron [Carlivati, head writer], we have a hilarious, great conversation. He has fun ideas for this character and I enjoy playing them.

