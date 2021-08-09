Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney (Sami) has finished filming her latest stint in Salem. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the daytime veteran confirmed that scenes airing August 11 will mark the end of her most recent visit.

Sweeney told the magazine:

As always, I had a blast being back and it was so much fun.

**SPOILER ALERT!**

Sami will be kidnapped on August 11. But this won't be the last we see of her. Sweeney added: