On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila tries to explain to Finn she understands she's a total stranger to him. Sheila claims that she regrets giving him up. Finn looks utterly bumfuzzled as this strange woman explains who she is and why she's there.

Sheila makes Finn more uncomfortable by telling him that she just had to see him. She adds that she's been following him throughout his life from afar. She rambles on about her pride at him becoming a doctor, a healer. Finn pulls the plug and tells this strange woman he needs a minute.

Side note: When did Sheila have time over the decades to keep track of Finn when she was busy with so many . . . umm . . . projects?

While Finn tries to wrap his head around this alarming news, he manages to ask, "Why now?" She acknowledges he may have trouble believing her, but she just couldn't stay away on his wedding day. Then, Sheila comments that he's also a father, which makes her a grandmother.

Sheila tells Finn she hopes she can be a part of his amazing life, yet knows it's not possible. When Sheila tells Finn she has to leave, he stops her. Sheila tells Finn she's never stopped loving him and never will.

Will Finn accept his new mommy into the family? How will the Forresters manage this incredible wrinkle in their lives?

