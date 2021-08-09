Kelly Monaco and Sean Blakemore

This week on General Hospital, the residents of Port Charles are plotting to stay one step ahead of the game. At the Quartermaine mansion, Ned (Wally Kurth) calls a family meeting and lets his kin know a huge crisis is on the horizon. Over at the Metro Court, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is on the scene as Shawn (Sean Blakemore) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) make a shocking discovery. At the Corinthos compound, Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) plan to send a message to Joey Novak.

Back at the Q's, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) tells Michael (Chad Duell) things can't continue the way that they are, while Chase (Josh Swickard) is still fuming over his discovery of his wife's affair with his BFF to Austin (Roger Howarth). What will the young detective do?

Watch the promo below!