ABC/ABC News

Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Dan Harris is departing ABC and ABC News. Deadline reported he will now focus on his meditation company. Harris announced that his last day will be in two months' time.

He stated:

This was a difficult decision for me. As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.

A 21-year veteran of ABC News and a correspondent to programs like Nightline, Harris added of working on GMA:

My colleagues, both on and off the air, have become like a family. I really do love these people, and I am going to miss them horribly.

Watch Harris share the news below.