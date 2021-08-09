Meghan McCain Signs Off From The View

Meghan McCain Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain had her final episode of The View on Friday. The lone wolf conservative (outside of Friday's co-host Ana Navarro) ended her four-year run and the show's 24th season, drama and argument-free with her co-hosts. The show packaged a taped tribute showing McCain's memorable moments, along with farewells which featured a visit from her mother Cindy McCain and a video goodbye from former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

McCain told The View's moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and frequent sparring partner Sara Haines:

This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

McCain also joked with the show's executive producer Brian Teta she hoped he would forgive her for:

Making his blood pressure rise the past four years as much as I probably have.

Watch McCain's final message below: