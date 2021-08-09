Mike Richards on Bias Lawsuit: "These Complaints Do Not Reflect The Reality of Who I Am"

Mike Richards Carol Kaelson / Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy! executive producer and potential host Mike Richards is speaking out about the show, Sony Pictures Television consideration of him as a host candidate, and the lawsuit he was involved in while he was a showrunner over at The Price is Right.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter uncovered a bias lawsuit filed by former TPIR model Brandi Cochran against CBS and Fremantle, where Cochran accused them of pregnancy discrimination. Richards, who was an EP for the show from 2009-2018, was named in the 2010 lawsuit for his alleged views regarding his female coworkers.

Richards wrote a memo to Jeopardy! staff where he discusses being a prospect for a host and the lawsuit he was named in. The case was settled out of court after the winning verdict was thrown out by a judge over bad jury instructions by the judge.

In the memo obtained by THR, Richards claims:

These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right.

