The Ellen DeGeneres Show Releases Promo For Final Season (WATCH)

Ahead of its 19th and final season, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has released a promo that looks back and forward for the hit talk show. People exclusively shared the clip and noted that Ellen will return on Monday, Sept. 13, and wrap in 2022.

In the video, we see fan-favorite Ellen guests past and present, the generosity of the fan-favorite chatfest to its audiences and to various worthy causes, and Ellen DeGeneres expressing her gratitude.

Take a look at the promo clip below.