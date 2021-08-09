Amelia Heinle

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria and Ashland sashay into the tiny room known as the Newman ranch. They give greetings and salutations to Nikki and Victor.

The beaming, freshly-engaged couple are holding hands as Victor brings up the unexpected news of Tara's unfortunate arrest. Ashland acknowledges it wasn't the best news to come home to. When Victor asks if it will complicate his divorce, Ashland informs him the divorce is already final. Ashland admits that custody will be more problematic with Kyle's involvement, but has hope that things will move along his way.

Side note: WOW! That was fast, especially when wealthy folk can get all tangled up in legal drama.

Nikki doesn't miss a trick OR the giant ring on Victoria's finger. Nikki questions why the duo wanted to see them. Ashland minces no words in telling Nikki he has an announcement to make. Victoria pipes up and says, "We're engaged."

Nikki reacts by noting how fast their relationship is developing. Victoria says they don't want to waste any time because they love each other. Nikki looks like her head will explode, but she smiles through the pain.

Victoria asks her father how he feels about it and he just gives her that classic Victor stare.

