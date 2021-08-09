The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of August 9-13, 2021

Courtney Hope

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Victor/Nikki: Genoa City's elite power players Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learn about the real reason behind their granddaughter Summer's (Hunter King) departure from Genoa City. Watch for Victor and Nikki to go after Sally (Courtney Hope).

Ashland/Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) and the business tycoon's (Richard Burgi) relationship is going at warp speed these days. Ashland surprises Victoria by popping the question! Victoria accepts and later tells her mother Nikki how excited she is about the life she and Locke will have together, but keeps quiet about being engaged. Victoria knows her mom will tell Victor and her father isn't too keen on their romance due to his health. Later, the couple head to the ranch, where she tells her parents she's engaged. Victor stuns all when he says he's happy for his eldest child, but it all is short-lived. Something takes place, making Victor suspicious and getting him in protective mode.

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and Red (Michelle Stafford) turn up the heat.

Sharon: The budding therapist (Sharon Case) asks hubby Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to find Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Phyllis Gets Closer to Busting Sally

Adam/Chelsea: Does the con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) wants that old thing back with Adam (Mark Grossman)? While the two are video-chatting, Chelsea asks their son Connor if he's having fun at camp, and brings up how it would be an excellent idea for her and Adam to go to one of his games.

Adam thinks it's a great idea and agrees. While the two are talking, it appears Chelsea wants the family unit they had before! She starts discussing how things could be if she and Adam were together again. Adam however, slams on the brakes over her suggestions. Adam is very suspicious of what Chelsea's up to, given what she's done. Is Chelsea running another hustle?

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) reachers out to Denise Tolliver (Telma Hopkins) for help.

Billy/Lily: The Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) and Ms. Winters (Christel Khalil) face an ethical dilemma.

Amanda: The legal ace (Mishael Morgan) checks her sister Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) finds himself getting tough with Ashland.