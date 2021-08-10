Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney (Sami) knows her alter ego like no other. She spoke to Monsters and Critics about Sami's romantic pursuits and one co-star she really misses.

Sami has been sleeping with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) despite being wed to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). But that doesn't mean she's giving up on her marriage. Sweeney dished:

And I just thought it was adorable and fun and working with Bryan Dattilo. I’m just so grateful to work with him. He’s so talented and fun to work with. We have such a history and such shorthand as a result of that. So it was really fun to revisit that, but of course, he’s a big part of Sami’s life.

And also even, never mind how she feels about him, or how much she loves him. Like she’s also someone who does not give up easily. So in the face of being told, like it’s not going to work out or whatever negative feedback she gets, that makes her knuckle down and work harder to get what she wants.

Sweeney also discussed missing Peggy McCay, who played Sami's beloved grandma Caroline. McCay passed away in 2018; she first occupied the role in 1983. Sweeney mused: