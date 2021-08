Steven Bergman Photography

Melissa Reeves is returning to Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton Deveraux, Soap Opera Digest has confirmed. Fans can expect the character home in time for Christmas in Salem.

Kelli Gustafson first reported the news on Twitter after meeting Reeves at a fan event in Tennessee.

Reeves exited the role in September 2020. Cady McClain took on the part and brought home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer.