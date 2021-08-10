Wayne Brady Reacts to Racist Voicemail Left at CBS Studios (WATCH)

Steven Bergman Photography

Wayne Brady is opening up about receiving a vile voicemail at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, the place where he films Let's Make a Deal. TMZ reported that Brady "was the target" of a nine-second message on the studio voicemail system in which a caller spewed racist epithets.

An insider told TMZ that CBS security filed a report and called the Los Angeles Police Department. Law enforcement sources informed the site that, while the LAPD looked into the matter, it ultimately decided the voicemail "didn't rise to the level of a crime."

On Monday, Brady appeared on TMZ Live to discuss the voicemail. After TMZ did a piece on it, friends Sheryl Underwood of The Talk reached out to express their support. He said:

Truth is, I’m a man. I’m a Black man in America. It doesn’t matter—you know, I happen to be someone that my job is this thing, and some people like me. Cool. But the fact is, we have people out there that feel that they can use words and wield them and be anonymous and that we’re going to be okay with it.

Of the caller, Brady added:

I laugh at you, and that’s where we are right now, people knowing who they are, and we’ll laugh at you, man.

Watch the multiple Emmy winner's full chat with TMZ Live below.