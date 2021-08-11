Ted King

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We’re in the Forrester living room where all the wedding guests are wondering what the hell Sheila Carter is doing there. Finn has just announced that Sheila is his mama and shockingly, no one believes either of them. Just then, daddy Jack speaks up and says Sheila is telling the truth. Mama Li wonders allowed why Jack never told her. Apparently, Sheila contacted him years ago.

Side Note: Sheila is VERY busy when she is off screen.

Finn seems sort of hurt that he could’ve had a history and a last name. Jack says he didn’t want Sheila Carter to infect his life. He was trying to protect everyone. He doesn’t really know all the details, but assumed none of them were good. Jack knows he should have told everyone the truth, but he had their best interests at heart.

Side Note: Oh, Jack. What else are you hiding?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Tries to Make a Connection With Finn

Steffy looks up with fury in her eyes when she realizes that Sheila to the Carter is the grandmother of the wee baby Hayes! Sheila steps forward to announce the obvious. Steffy married her son and Sheila is her mother in law! Sheila appears to smile at Steffy when she is actually shooting a victorious glance at Stephanie’s portrait.

Side Note: Sheila’s evil smile is still EVERYTHING!

Will Finn get a clue about Sheila? Will Sheila offer to babysit baby Hayes? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!