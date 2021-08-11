Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We remain at the never-ending wedding reception as Brooke and Steffy rail against Sheila’s presence. Steffy says Sheila will never be a part of their family. Finn counters she is part of their family because she is his birth mother. Li looks very uncomfortable as Jack’s secret-keeping-behind chimes in to say that Li is his mother.

Never one to be silent, Sheila speaks up to say that Jack and Li have done a great job with Finn, but they wouldn’t have a son if she hadn’t carried him in her womb.

Side Note: Is anyone else stunned by how fertile Sheila’s womb has been when she is off screen?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Jack Admits He Knew Sheila Was Finn’s Mama

Sheila goes on to say that being Finn’s birth mother is a bond that none of them will ever be able to break. They will always have a connection and that bond extends to Hayes. Steffy is just beside herself.

Sheila very innocently says that she didn’t come to the wedding to cause trouble. Steffy approaches Sheila and says she is full of it. She came to cause chaos. Steffy says she never wants to see Sheila’s face again . . . and then, somewhat gingerly, slaps it. Sheila steadies herself, tosses her hair back, and slowly produces a fear-inducing smile.

Side note: Steffy, you’re in danger girl!

Will Steffy learn how to throw a substantial slap? Will Sheila make good on the chaos her evil smile implied?

