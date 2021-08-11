- Publish date:
Booked And Busy: Billy Magnussen to Headline Whodunnit Comedy Reunion
It's soap hunk time over here at Booked and Busy. Two former CBS Daytime younger standouts, Billy Magnussen and Tom Pelphrey, look to add to their laurels with their next projects. Ex-As The World Turns star Magnussen is slated to join Lil Rel Howery and Jillian Bell in the ensemble comedy Reunion, in which a high school reunion turns deadly.
Meanwhile, Pelphrey has made his bones in the likes of Netflix's Ozark; now, he's joining the HBO Max's juicy true-crime series Love and Death. Elsewhere, ex-All My Children actor Lamman Rucker gave back this summer to the Atlanta youth, while Guiding Light's Brittany Snow got herself a book deal. So let's get Booked and Busy!
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) stars in the true-crime thriller Bandit, out in 2022
- Lamman Rucker (ex-Garret) launched inspirED Summer, an initiative to get more Atlanta youth involved in summer school
- Daniel Hugh Kelly (ex-Col. Winston) stars in the indie flick Skipping Stones, playing a grieving dad
- Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will star in the ensemble comedy Reunion, in which a mysterious murder takes place at a high-school reunion celebration
- Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) is the trans issues consultant on Season 2 of HBO's Euphoria
- Janine Turner (ex-Laura) will star in the Hallmark film Taking the Reins (working title), in which romance is kindled on the range, airing Sept. 25 at 9 PM EST
- Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) is co-writing a book called September Letters, about how letter-writing can help mental health, out in January 2023 from Harper Design
- Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) will star in the HBO Max limited true-crime series Love and Death, focusing on two Texas couples who enjoy life until someone gets murderous; Pelphrey will plan Don Crowder
- Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will reprise his role of Negative Man AKA Larry Trainor in Season 3 of HBO Max's animated series Doom Patrol, debuting Sept. 23
- Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris) will lend her voice to the audio drama Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner; she'll bring to life the character of Ola Hest
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will executive produce an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel Sag Harbor for HBO Max
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in Starz's horror comedy Shining Vale, playing the mom in Courteney Cox's character's "dysfunctional" family
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) stars in the upcoming faith-based film Broken Church
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) features in the new campaign to promote Bundesliga International and ESPN+'s 2021-2022 season; he also appeared in the music video for Starcrawler’s "Goodtime Girl"
- Kelly Sullivan (ex-Sage) stars in the upcoming film My Missing Sisters
- Telma Hopkins (Denise) will feature in Part 4 of Netflix's Family Reunion, premiering Aug. 26
- Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) will star in the Hallmark film Taking the Reins (working title), in which romance is kindled on the range, airing Sept. 25 at 9 PM EST
- Brooks Darnell (ex-Nate) headlines the Hallmark film Flirting With Romance (working title), appearing as a dating columnist who falls for a "love advice" author; the flick debuts Oct. 16 at 9 PM ET