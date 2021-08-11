Josie Bissett Discusses Possible Melrose Place Revival

FOX

Missing the original Melrose Place? Josie Bissett, who played Jane Mancini on the hit nighttime soap, is game to revisit the '90s classic. In an interview with The Seattle Times, Bissett discussed reconnecting with a few former co-stars recently and what she'd like to see from a Melrose reboot.

On an upcoming episode of Fox's Fantasy Island, Bissett will reunite with fellow Melrose alums Daphne Zuniga (ex-Jo Reynolds) and Laura Leighton (ex-Sydney Andrews). The trio will play three friends visiting the titular island for their fiftieth birthdays.

And that's not the only Melrose moment Bissett is contemplating. She also filmed Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, premiering on Hallmark on Aug. 14 at 9 PM EST, with Jack Wagner (ex-Peter Burns).

Bisett reprised her role in the short-lived Melrose Place sequel on the CW more than a decade ago, but she'd be game to to revisit her character yet again. She stated:

This is gonna be different because it’s the original cast. ‘Melrose’ is a tough show to reboot unless it’s with the original people.

Journalist Rob Owen wrote that Bissett was "noting none of the original show’s writers are involved in what sounds like an attempt to remount the show by original cast members."

Bissett added: