Marcus Lemonis and Nancy Glass Nab Let's Make a Deal's Intellectual Property

Wayne Brady

Producers Marcus Lemonis and Nancy Glass are getting into the game show business. The two have acquired the intellectual property for Let's Make a Deal. Lemonis and Glass will own all of the assets connected to LMAD, which includes the legendary game show's trademark and classic episodes, Variety is reporting.

The trade paper states Fremantle will still continue to license the format, trademark, and production of the show, which has been revived and broadcast on CBS since 2009.

Lemonis and Glass have teamed up for their company Lemonis and Glass’ Glass Entertainment Group for the “One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis” podcast, which has Lemonis talking about life with celebs and giving advice.

Lemonis is also the host of CNBC's The Profit, which showcases small businesses being brought back to life. Lemonis is gearing up to star in HGTV's The Renovator where he will show homeowners how they can fix their homes. Glass will produce the show.

Hall's resume includes directing and writing AMC's The Lot, serving as head of drama development at Sony Pictures TV, President of Alcon Television and showrunner of Amazon’s The Expanse.

Lemonis and Glass have hired on former Endemol Shine North America President Sharon Hall to be a consultant and assist with the expansion of the brand. Hall is the daughter of Monty Hall, who previously hosted and produced LMAD.

Lemonis said in a statement:

Let’s Make a Deal is so much more than a game show. It is part of American history and our entertainment culture. I love that it gives people the opportunity to be creative, think strategically, and make deals to win some really great prizes. I’m also very excited to be working alongside two powerful and successful women in entertainment. How could this not be a great deal for me.”He said they’ll also be looking to find new ways to expand the brand in the U.S., including in the digital and live arena — working with Fremantle and CBS.

Glass also stated: