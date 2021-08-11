Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards to Take Over Hosting Duties

Mike Richards

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards has been named the new host of the long running game show. Sony Pictures Television announced Richards, who inked an overall deal with Sony in 2019, after being an EP over at The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal for 10 years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress and Jeopardy! guest co-host Mayim Bialik, will now be the host of Jeopardy primetime and spinoff series, such as ABC's National College Championship.

In a released statement Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures said about Richards:

We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.

RELATED: Jeopardy! EP and Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Has History of Allegations of Discrimination

This comes on the heels of the revelation Richards was named in a lawsuit alleging discrimination during his tenure at TPIR. Richards' views on women was a central focus in a lawsuit filed by former TPIR model Brandi Cochran filed against CBS and Fremantle.

Ahuja explained why Richards and Bialik will share hosting duties saying:

We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand. We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show.

Richards begins hosting new episodes starting Sept. 13. On his new job, Richards remarked: