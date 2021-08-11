CBS Sports Football Analyst Nate Burleson Heads to CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning is set to welcome a new face. According to Variety, ex-NFL wide receiver that Nate Burleson will join the talk show's roster. Three sources told the website that the CBS Sports football analyst is viewed as a possible successor to current anchors Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil.

Mason is expected to exit and assume a new role: that of cultural correspondent. King's contract is up next year. CBS News declined to make execs available for commenting.

The Eye Network stated this morning that Burleson has signed to a long-term deal that will see him co-anchor CBS This Morning. He'll continue to appear as an analyst on CBS Sports' The NFL Today and appear on sister network Nickelodeon (aimed at younger audiences). Burleson will also see his role at NFL Network expand.

The morning line-up switch-up is an initiative from new senior execs Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, Variety reported. Insiders familiar with CBS News told the site that Khemlani has zeroed in on viewership data and each news program's financials.