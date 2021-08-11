Season 2 of Tinder's Swipe Night Will Delve Into a Gen-Z Mystery

Tinder

Tinder's original series Swipe Night is going big for its second season. Variety reported that Season 2 will explore a "Gen-Z whodunit" that will see the app get creative with its narrative content to attract more users. Swipe Night can be found in the Explore section of Tinder.

Season 1 delved into the last day on earth, but Season 2 of Swipe Night will focus on a murder mystery aimed at matching users. The criteria will be based on the hunches each member has and how they go about solving the crime.

Fast Chat is a new feature that allows members to share clues without matching formally. After each episode of Season 2, fans must choose a suspect in the user-driven storyline, which will spice up the discussion in Fast Chat.

Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone stated:

'Swipe Night’ paved the way for social entertainment experiences on Tinder, which have become an incredibly popular way for members to match and interact with new connections. We can’t wait for people to experience this new storyline, a mystery that will certainly give them a lot to talk about as they work together to figure out who did it.

Tinder estimates 20 million users got involved with the first season, but director Karena Evans won't return for Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. A new team of creative minds will be shared soon.