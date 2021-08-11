Val Kilmer on Playing Batman: "I Tried to be Like an Actor on a Soap Opera"

Warner Bros.

Val Kilmer says he channeled daytime dramas for his performance in Batman Forever. In Val, a new documentary from A24 Films and Amazon Prime, the actor discussed the experience of becoming the Caped Crusader. However, not everything turned out as he'd hoped, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kilmer explained:

Whatever boyhood excitement I had was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit. Yes, every boy wants to be Batman. They actually want to be him…not necessarily play him in a movie.

The restrictive suit proved a challenge. Kilmer dished:

I couldn’t hear anything and after a while people stopped talking to me.

One way to engage with screen partner Nicole Kidman (Dr. Chase Meridian)? Planting his hands on his hips and turning towards her. He added:

I think it made no difference what I was doing. I tried to be like an actor on a soap opera. When I would turn to Nicole…I couldn’t count how many times I put my hands on my hips.

Kilmer declined to reprise his role after the 1995 film came out.