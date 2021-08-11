The Young and the Restless Recap for August 10, 2021

Greg Rikaart

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam and Kevin are at Newman Media discussing Chloe’s new position. Kevin doesn’t buy Adam’s “I’m reformed” act.

Side Note: Really Kevin? Really? Let’s ask Lily about the itchy scratchy you gave her back in the day.

Adam thinks if Kevin has this much anxiety, then Chloe should go work with someone else. Kevin would like nothing more, but Chloe wants to help Chelsea. Kevin just has a warning for Adam. If Chloe gets hurt, Adam will have to answer to him. Kevin continues to be overbearing and says he knows who Adam is and will always be. It’s just a matter of time before that guy comes back out.

Side Note: It bears repeating . . . REALLY? . . . SERIOUSLY?

Kevin dramatically exits the room as Adam appears done with the whole conversation.

Side Note: Adam is all of us.

Will Kevin ever realize the hypocrisy of his words? Will Adam resist his desire to smack Kevin upside the head? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

