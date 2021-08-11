Camryn Grimes

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Abby and Devon are discussing Mariah’s inexplicable disappearance at length. Abby explains how everyone keeps trying to contact Mariah with little response. On cue, Abby’s phone dings. It is a message supposedly from Mariah saying that she wants to be left alone because she needs more time.

At an unknown room across town, Mariah is asleep when she suddenly hears Tessa’s voice on the other side of the door. Tessa says she is there to get her out and to back away from the door. Tessa comes crashing through said door and they hug and kiss. Mariah wonders how Tessa found her. Tessa backs away and says she didn’t actually find her. Mariah is understandably confused. Tessa wants to be able to save her, but this is not that time. Tessa has no idea where she is and relays that everyone thinks she deserted them. Just then, Mariah awakens in tears.

