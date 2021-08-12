Darin Brooks And Kelly Kruger Announce Baby #2 on The Way

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) and his wife. The Young and the Restless alum Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie Browning). are expanding their family. The two revealed on social media they are expecting their second child.

The couple made a cute announcement video on Instagram about their new addition coming to their family, with Brooks posting:

We’re so excited to announce…

Congrats to the Brooks/Kruger gang! The couple are already parents to a daughter, Everleigh Jolie, 1.