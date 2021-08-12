DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

Sheila Carter returns on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lisa Rinna spills the tea about Eileen Davidson appearing in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Did Stella get what she deserved on General Hospital? Two hosts think she did. One doesn't. Why did Chase insist on seeing the bedroom where Michael and Willow hooked up?

Phyllis has her revenge on The Young and the Restless.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

