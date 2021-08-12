Mayim Bialik to Host ABC Spin-Off Jeopardy! National College Championship

Mayim Bialik ABC/Jeopardy/Twitter

ABC has given the green light for a new Jeopardy! spin-off tournament for primetime. The Mouse House announced on Wednesday that Jeopardy! National College Championship, will be hosted by The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, Variety reports.

According to the site, the game show will center on 15 colleges and universities across the U.S. facing off for two weeks. The winning students will receive a grand prize of $100,000. Bialik will also host other Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series. Bialik said about her new gig in a statement:

I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!

Richards will also serve as the executive producer of Jeopardy! National College Championship, which is slated to air in 2022.