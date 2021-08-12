Y&R's Michelle Stafford Bids Farewell to Hunter King And Michael Mealor

BJOERN KOMMERELL

The Young and the Restless' Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) bid a sweet farewell to two of her co-stars. On Instagram, the veteran actress shared her love and well wishes for two of the show's departing young stars, Hunter King (Summer) and Michael Mealor (Kyle).

The three worked closely together. After all, Summer has played Phyllis' "Super Girl" on and off since 2012, while Mealor has held the role of Phyllis' ex-stepson, son-in-law, and onetime lover since 2018.

She wrote: