On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We are finally at the tail end of the eternal wedding reception. Eric feels responsible for Sheila’s presence and her destruction of such a lovely day. Ridge brutally rebuffs Eric and reminds him what a lovely day it was prior to the landfall of Hurricane Sheila. He goes on to say that all is coming up roses and unicorns because Sheila is now gone for good.

Side Note: Does someone need to reintroduce Ridge to both Sheila and reality?

Finn also apologizes and says he wouldn’t have brought her to the party had he known her history with this family.

Side Note:Does anyone else think it is weird that Finn isn’t still freaking out that some random woman declared herself as his mother AND that said woman has brought terror to his new in-laws?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila’s Menacing Grin Signals Trouble for the Forresters

Finn turns to Steffy and reminds her how much he loves her and their ill-named son. He hopes they are still good. Steffy assures Finn he is still her husband and loves him. However, she reminds Finn that his birth mother is evil incarnate. She wants Finn to promise her he will never see his birth mother again.

Side Note: Okay. No doubt that Sheila has wreaked more than havoc over Steffy’s family. However, isn’t it a little insensitive to not check on Finn and help him deal with his new reality and just insist he eliminate this woman from his life?

Steffy and Finn embrace as Sheila talks to herself outside. She is wondering aloud about her new existence as Finn’s mother, Steffy’s mother-in-law, and Hayes’ grandmother. In Sheila fashion, she throws her head back and laughs raucously.

Will Steffy realize that Finn has feelings? What fresh hell does Sheila have in store for the Forrester family?

