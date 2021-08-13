Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 16-20, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) flood of memories help her remember how much Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) means to her. The duo share a steamy reunion . . . as newlyweds do.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) finds herself in bed with both Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), but since the two of them are asleep, it must be a dream . . . or is it?

Knock, knock! You better answer when your mama comes a-callin'. Olivia (Marla Gibbs) pays a visit to her daughter Paulina (Jackée Harry) and delivers her a warning.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!