Genie Francis is taking a well-earned break from General Hospital. The daytime legend told TV Insider about why she's stepping away temporarily from playing Laura and assured the website that she'd be back.

Francis stated:

I’ve had such a fun time on GH, and I’ve absolutely loved what the writers gave me to work with this season. And, there are some really great storylines planned for the fall – but for now, I’ve decided to take the summer off.

She added: