Kelly Clarkson Celebrates on Set of The Voice When Prenup is Upheld

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Clarkson is happy and she can't hide it. According to TMZ, the singer/host was filming The Voice when she heard that her prenuptial agreement in her divorce case was fully upheld by a judge. She reportedly let out a scream when she got the news, and a celebration ensued with her fellow judges, including newcomer Ariana Grande.

TMZ stated that Clarkson's prenup with Brandon Blackstock "segregates all assets and income derived" during their marriage. Blackstock was contesting the prenup and wanted to split their assets, including properties and income earned during their marriage. Clarkson's attorney, Laura Wasser, argued during the trial that there needed to be accountability when someone signed a contract like a prenup.

TMZ added:

The divorce has been 'bifurcated' -- meaning the actual declaration that the marriage is over has been separated from the property settlement and custody issues. The actual dissolution of the marriage should be finalized within days. Kelly has been awarded primary custody on a temporary basis, because Brandon moved to Montana. It seems by validating the prenup, most issues have now been resolved.

The Daytime Emmy winner accumulated most of the assets during their union, including a Montana ranch that the talent manager currently calls home. Blackstock also previously managed Clarkson's fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton.