Next week, TV legend Marla Gibbs arrives on Days of Our Lives ! In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, head writer Ron Carlivati teased what shocking secrets Gibbs' character, Olivia Price, will discuss to daughter Paulina (Jackée Harry).

**SPOILER ALERT!**

Olivia will confront her daughter over Paulina really being Lani's (Sal Stowers) mother, not her aunt. Carlivati said:

This is the mother that takes no guff from her daughter. Olivia has basically come to town like, ‘What are you doing here? You never should have come here. We made an agreement years ago and you broke it.’ She comes to school her. It’s great to see Paulina on the other end of it for once.

How did Gibbs' appearance in Salem come about? Carlivati mused:

Because it’s a family secret and something that happened so many years ago, we thought, ‘Who is the keeper of the family secrets?' And often it is this matriarch character. So, of course, we thought, ‘Hey, what about Marla Gibbs?’ I think this goes all the way back to [former NBC executive] Bruce Evans saying when her first hired Jackée, ‘Maybe we can do a cameo sometime with Marla Gibbs.’ So once I knew the network was open to it, you didn’t have to ask me twice.

What will happen to Salem once the secret foes come out? The scribe dished: