On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Jack is at ChancComm talking to Billy and Lily about not exploiting the situation with Tara and Ashland to their benefit.

Side Note: It is still so very difficult to get over the rhyming of Billy and Lily . . . amongst other things.

Lily insists they will handle it carefully and have contacted Tara’s lawyer for comment. Jack is not convinced. Lily goes on to say that Tara was led out of the Abbott mansion in handcuffs, and is being accused of embezzlement and fraud. How could they not cover the story? Billy points out that Lauren was lucky enough to find out the truth before totally bringing Tara into the fold. Billy tries to convince Jack they will handle everything professionally. He can’t possibly be asking them not to cover the story. In fact, that is exactly what Jack is asking from them.

