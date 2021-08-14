The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 16-20, 2021

Tanner Novlan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t quit Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wants to tell EVERYBODY about his continuing connection to Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Finn believes Sheila is not the same woman she once was.

Finn tells Paris (Diamond White) about his family dilemma.

Blackmailing commences.

Finn does not like keeping secrets from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Jack (Ted King,) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) ponder life with Grandma Sheila.

Carter and Quinn say I love you.

Meanwhile, Eric (John McCook) suggests a reconciliation with Quinn.

Jack confronts Sheila.