Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 16-20, 2021

Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Xander (Paul Telfer) does Gwen (Emily O’Brien) a solid.

Paulina’s (Jackee Harry) is less than thrilled with the arrival of her mother, Olivia (Marla Gibbs).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has an offer for Xander.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tells Allie (Lindsay Arnold) everything about his affair with her mother.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) says some very important words to Allie.

Once again, Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) puts Xander in handcuffs.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are getting all Ben and Ciara just as Shawn Douglas and Theo (Cameron Johnson) arrive at the remodeled cabin.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Lani (Sal Stowers) don’t see eye to eye on Paulina.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Rafe (Galen Gering) come to verbal blows over Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Paulina’s loose lips almost wreak havoc for Lani.

Ciara fills Theo in on the harsh reality of their situation.

Gabi (Camila Banus) finds a necklace on Rafe’s front stoop.

Olivia and Paulina discuss a family secret - Lani is actually Paulina’s daughter.

Ben and Ciara hit the sheets.

John (Drake Hogestyn) defends Samantha Gene and goes IN on EJ!

Allie and Marlena get a text from Samantha Gene.

Claire (Isabel Durant) and Theo make amends.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Theo say their goodbyes.

Paulina and Abe share forgiveness and a kiss.

Allie has a disturbing, yet intriguing dream.

Xander tells Jack (Matthew Ashford) it was him and not Gwen who was involved with Dr. Snyder.

Belle (Martha Madison) serves Nicole with divorce papers.

Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) arrives in Salem.

EJ tells Chad the harsh reality of his disintegrating marriage.

Ben and Ciara have a quickie wedding officiated by Marlena.

EJ is grateful to Nicole for setting him straight about Samantha Gene.

Claire and Theo head out of town together.

