General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 16-20, 2021

A not so dead Drew (Cameron Mathison) calls Sam (Kelly Monaco) for help.

Ava (Maura West) calls on Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) for some advice.

Spencer’s (Nicholas Alvarez) party is less than joyous.

Portia (Brook Kerr) feels bad.

Spencer gets a phone call from Ryan.

Laura (Genie Francis) has ZERO time for Spencer’s foolishness.

Who is the masked party guest at Wyndemere?

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) talks out of school when he tells Sam about a case he’s working on.

Jason (Steve Burton) has no choice but to stand up for Carly (Laura Wright).

Spencer has nowhere to turn.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) advises Shawn (Sean Blakemore) to focus on securing his future.

Laura gets all hardcore motherly with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) comforts Spencer.

