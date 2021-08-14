Publish date:

General Hospital's Steve Burton Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

General Hospital star Steve Burton (Jason) announced he's contracted COVID-19. Burton made a video for Coastal Entertainment and informed fans he wouldn't be able to attend the upcoming tour he has with Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) in Boston on Saturday. In the video posted on Twitter, Burton stated:

We have to reschedule this August tour and we are so bummed out by that because it was already rescheduled. Long story short, I was exposed at work I tested Wednesday, I tested negative and then I wanted to take another test before I got on an airplane to be safe to come out and see you guys and then I tested positive.

Here's hoping Burton has a full and speedy recovery! Watch the video below:

