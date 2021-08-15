Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Quinn Faces a Romantic Conundrum

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 16-20, 2021
Rena Sofer

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Eric (John McCook) throws Quinn (Rena Sofer) into a tailspin when he announces he doesn't want a divorce after all. Meanwhile, she and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) divulge their deep feelings for each other. Which way will Quinn turn?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila's Return Upends Two Families

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

