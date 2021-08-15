The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 16-20, 2021

Rena Sofer

Eric (John McCook) throws Quinn (Rena Sofer) into a tailspin when he announces he doesn't want a divorce after all. Meanwhile, she and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) divulge their deep feelings for each other. Which way will Quinn turn?

