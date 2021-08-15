The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 16-20, 2021

Richard Burgi

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) quickie engagement is starting to raise eyebrows.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Victoria and Ashland Get Ready to Head to The Altar

Billy (Jason Thompson), the ever-vigilant-ex, expresses that Victoria is making a big mistake, the biggest in her life! Not far behind is little bro Nick (Joshua Morrow), who things daddy Victor (Eric Braeden) should dig deep and find out everything they can about Ashland.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!