On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Eric is telling Quinn about the part he played in her affair with Carter and their breakup. He knows he withheld affection from her. He admits he wasn't present emotionally or physically. Eric says he didn’t provide Quinn with the attention that any wife deserves. He was thinking back and remembering when they first got together and how he thought they could build an amazing future together. Quinn interrupts him to say that was true until she messed it up.

Side Note: Are we buying this sudden burst of affection for Quinn from Eric? He seemed so determined to make her pay and make her miserable by both denying her access to Carter (which didn’t last more than a hot minute) and using Carter to punish her in divorce court (which seems odd since Carter never files legal documents correctly).

Is Eric actually having a change of heart about Quinn? Will Quinn be swayed more by Eric’s sweet words or Carter’s impressive . . . assets? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

