Publish date:

Days of Our Lives' Nadia Bjorlin to Appear in Faith-Based Film Nothing is Impossible

Author:
Nadia Bjorlin

Days of Our LivesNadia Bjorlin (Chloe) is taking to the big screen. The soap vet will play a supporting role in the faith-based film Nothing is Impossible, director Matt Shapira confirmed to news station WVLT.

Bjorlin posted a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram:

The flick is currently filming in Knoxville, Tennessee, and focuses on a man getting a second chance at life through the NBA. Shapira stated:

It’s a movie about inspiring people to always believe that despite things not working out as planned, there’s always a second chance of opportunity at a different stage in your life.

The movie also stars David A.R. White, Stella Parton, and Steven Bauer. According to Shapira, the film will debut in December 2021.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Nadia Bjorlin as Chloe Lane
Days of Our Lives

Nadia Bjorlin Dishes "Nostalgic" DAYS Return

Nadia Bjorlin
Days of Our Lives

Nadia Bjorlin OUT at DAYS!

Nadia Bjorlin
Days of Our Lives

Nadia Bjorlin Provides DAYS Contract Update, Teases Scene Partner

Nadia Bjorlin
Days of Our Lives

Nadia Bjorlin Returns to DAYS