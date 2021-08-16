Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) is taking to the big screen. The soap vet will play a supporting role in the faith-based film Nothing is Impossible, director Matt Shapira confirmed to news station WVLT.

Bjorlin posted a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram:

The flick is currently filming in Knoxville, Tennessee, and focuses on a man getting a second chance at life through the NBA. Shapira stated:

It’s a movie about inspiring people to always believe that despite things not working out as planned, there’s always a second chance of opportunity at a different stage in your life.

The movie also stars David A.R. White, Stella Parton, and Steven Bauer. According to Shapira, the film will debut in December 2021.