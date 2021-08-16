'Ellen's Final Season Will Not Air on Australia's Channel 9 Due to Ratings Slide

Updated:
Australia's Foxtel has not secured rights to Season 19 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a rep confirmed to TV Blackbox, due to the show's ratings decline. The site reported that the talk show's final season, set to begin airing in America this September, currently lacks a home Down Under as a result.

Foxtel previously held Aussie premiere rights to Season 18 of Ellen, but it opted not to renew its deal. A spokesperson for 9 Network stated:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show won’t be returning to Channel 9 for its 19th and final season. It’s been a tremendous run and we wish Ellen [DeGeneresall the best for her last season.

TV Blackbox added:

TV Blackbox understands the Seven Network is highly unlikely to secure the show. However, it remains possible Channel 10 could seek to add Ellen to its daytime line-up. The network has recently signed deals with Warner Bros to secure other programming titles.

