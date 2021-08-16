Marla Gibbs

Paulina (Jackée Harry) got a bit of a shock when she answered the door today on Days of Our Lives. Marla Gibbs debuted as Paulina's mother, Olivia Price. After a few humorous knocks at 227, the duo fell into a soapy mother-daughter conversation.

Olivia was there to deliver a message from Paulina's sister Tammy, stay away from Lani (Sal Stowers). The two bickered a bit and dove to the heart of Olivia's visit . . . Paulina and Abe (James Reynolds). Olivia warned Paulina it's time to pack up and move home!

