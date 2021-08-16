Publish date:

General Hospital Promo: Shocking Returns Hit Port Charles

Author:
William Lipton, Eden McCoy, Sydney Mikayla and Nicholas Chavez

Honey, this week at General Hospital, a few revelations and returns are headed to Port Charles that will leave the residents gobsmacked.

At the Corinthos compound, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Jax (Ingo Rademacher) they have to show strength but he wonders if she has what it takes, while Jason (Steve Burton) looks on. 

On the other side of town, Ava (Maura West) has a fiery greeting awaiting her. Over at Spoon Island, Spencer, Trina (Sydney Mikayla), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) get a huge shock at the Cassadine prince's "rager of the season." 

Meanwhile, at the Metro Court pool, Sam (Kelly Monaco) receives a stunning phone call that changes everything.

Watch the promo below!

