HBO/The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett is netting tens across the board for his latest role. The former Guiding Light actor (ex-Cyrus Foley) is getting rave reviews for starring in HBO's satirical dramedy The White Lotus.

The series is centered around a fictitious Hawaiian luxury hotel and its eclectic workers and guests. Bartlett portrays Armond, the manager of the resort who is also a recovering and sober drug addict who is five years clean. Rounding out the cast with Bartlett are Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Molly Shannon, and Steve Zahn. just to name a few.

In an interview with IndieWire.com, Bartlett explained what it was like playing a complex character such as Armond. Bartlett stated:

To have a character that is so rich and complicated and follows through in such an intense way on some of his impulses, it’s such a dreamy kind of meaty character for an actor. There was so much there, and I felt like I’d met this character before, and I felt like there were aspects of me in this character that I very rarely get to express.

As the show goes deeper into the season, viewers see Armond's battle with his sobriety take a plunge and the hotel manager just spiral out of control. Bartlett explained the show wanted to keep Armond's issues rooted in real life and revealed: