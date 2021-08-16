Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety.

In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 (at only 14) with her song “These Heaux." She has racked up hundreds of millions of streams; she's garnered more than $2 million from music video product placements and Fashion Nova brand deals. She can earn $40,000 per Snapchat post, too, and she plans to launch Bhad Bhabie hair, beauty, and nail lines.

Bregoli explained:

My main business manager, who’s been with me since I was like 15, when my mom had control of everything, tells me, ‘Everyone thinks that you’re going to blow it, but I think you’re going to do great.' A when I turned 18, I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans. And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to.

Bregoli made $1 million after just six hours on the site. She also states in that it's up to parents, rather than her, to "properly" raise their kids. She commented of the track "WAP":

Even Cardi B, she turns that sh*t off when her kid comes around. You are the one who should put restrictions on your child’s youth.

She added: