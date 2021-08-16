John Oliver Isn’t Happy About New Host of Jeopardy!

John Oliver isn't thrilled with Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards taking over hosting duties. On Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver let his feelings be known when he spoke about school mask mandates and showed a clip of an angry group yelling at a school board member regarding the mandates.

RELATED: Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards to Take Over Hosting Duties

A man can be seen screaming:

We know who you are.

Oliver quipped:

It is genuinely hard to imagine a five-word phrase less welcome than ‘we know who you are’ aside from, obviously, 'new Jeopardy host Mike Richards.'

RELATED: Fans React to News That LeVar Burton Reportedly Isn't Jeopardy! Frontrunner

Viewers have not been warm to the idea of Richards getting the position when it was revealed he was in talks to take over hosting after it was realized fan favorite LeVar Burton was passed up for the coveted job. Ultimately, Richards and Mayim Bialik were named hosts; the two will split the duties.