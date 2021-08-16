Steven Bergman Photography

Marla Gibbs arrives on Days of Our Lives this week as Olivia Price. The five-time Emmy nominee discussed her character's relationship with daughter Paulina (Jackée Harry) and which DAYS couple she roots for with Soaps.com.

Of Paulina, Gibbs mused:

Paulina has always been headstrong. She does what she wants to do, and it’s hard to control her. But in this case, I don’t want to control her, I want to get her to keep her mouth shut about things that she should not revealing because it would destroy the family!

The star added of her TV daughter:

She’s only thinking about herself. I have to constantly remind her that if she does reveal the secret, she’s going to lose the people she loves!

An avid DAYS viewer, Gibbs is rooting for one of the show's younger couples to make it work. She dished: