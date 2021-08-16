Report: The Talk Looking to Replace Carrie Ann Inaba With a Man

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Is The Talk about to give Carrie Ann Inaba the heave-ho? It looks that way. It seems CBS will add another man to the table to join Sharon Osbourne's replacement, Jerry O’Connell. Page Six is reporting that, although CBS hasn't made the announcement, Inaba will not return to the gabfest and the show is trying out athletes and comics for the panel.

RELATED: WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba to Take a Leave of Absence From The Talk

In April, Inaba announced she would be taking a leave of absence in order to focus on her mental health. Insiders at the show tell the site also that the aftermath of Osbourne's heated on-air confrontation with Sheryl Underwood rubbed Inaba the wrong way.

According to Page Six, Inaba feels she is being punished for things she wasn't there for, as Inaba was off that day in March. The site claims:

After the incident, they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped that she was being punished for things while she was out. She returned to a new environment, and she also didn’t like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues.

While Inaba congratulated everyone at The Talk for the show's season 12 renewal, she never gave an update on if she would be returning anytime soon. She was able to let fans know she would be back as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, which reportedly annoyed TPTB at the Tiffany network.

On Instagram last month, Inaba posted:

Bring on the ballroom 💃 #DWTS returns to ABC September 20 at 8|7c! 🎉

I’ll be there! Will you? Who’s ready for our 30th season? ✨✨✨

@dancingabc

Another insider at the paper told them while it looks like Inaba may be gone:

It’s 50/50. Everyone wants her back. No decisions have been made.

Stay tuned!